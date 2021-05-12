Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.96% of Southwestern Energy worth $30,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $908,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

