S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $379.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

