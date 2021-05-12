SparksPay Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $22,600.20 and $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008175 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,918,031 coins and its circulating supply is 9,823,669 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

