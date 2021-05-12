SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. David Loasby owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

