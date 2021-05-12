SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.

