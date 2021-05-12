SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Reduced by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

