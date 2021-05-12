SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,158 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 34.1% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 147,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

