SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

