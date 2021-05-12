SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 281.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

KBE opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

