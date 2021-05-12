SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. David Loasby owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000.

GWX opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

