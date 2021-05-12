Spectiv (SIG) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.01007274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00114346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062511 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

