Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00075433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00070648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00322148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043699 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

