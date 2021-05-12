Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.17

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.17 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($1.00). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 74.90 ($0.98), with a volume of 2,309,302 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.17. The firm has a market cap of £395.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($44,421.22).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

