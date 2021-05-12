Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.41. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 676,741 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

