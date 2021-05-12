Spiking Reaches Market Capitalization of $718,892.74 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 90.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $718,892.74 and approximately $32.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00083197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.01017603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00110056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

