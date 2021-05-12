Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

