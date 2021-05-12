Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $225.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,299. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

