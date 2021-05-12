Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

SPT stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 407,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,081. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.70.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

