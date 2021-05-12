Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

