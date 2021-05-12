SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) shares dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 52,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.