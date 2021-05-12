SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.30. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

