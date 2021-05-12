St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,180.45

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,180.45 ($15.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,333.50 ($17.42), with a volume of 1,651,632 shares traded.

STJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,322.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,180.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.19%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). In the last three months, insiders bought 12,987 shares of company stock worth $15,429,157 and sold 304,252 shares worth $357,128,547.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

