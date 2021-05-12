St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Numis Securities

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Friday. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 549 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 392.21.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

