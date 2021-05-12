St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 450 ($5.88). Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Friday. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 549 ($7.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 392.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi acquired 13,318 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

