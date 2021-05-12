STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $1,848,579.92 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92.

STAA stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 506,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 583.11 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

