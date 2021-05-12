Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.35

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.35 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.97). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 111,404 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

About Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.