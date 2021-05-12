Stafi Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.96 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $24.96 million and $14.42 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00348973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

