Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.80 ($7.12).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 503.70 ($6.58) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 498.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 470.09. The firm has a market cap of £15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

