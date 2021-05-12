Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.32

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

