Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 464.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

