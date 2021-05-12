Starcom (LON:STAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Starcom plc (LON:STAR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 800000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.