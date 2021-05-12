State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 900,000 Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 1.69% of Evelo Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.