State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 39,878 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,878 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 1.01% of Personalis worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

