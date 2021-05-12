State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 63.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,134. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

