State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 18,120 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.30% of Employers worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

