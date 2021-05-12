State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

