State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 43,208 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.