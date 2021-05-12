State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,220 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $201.46 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.10 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

