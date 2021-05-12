State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

