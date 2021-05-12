State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,472 shares of company stock worth $20,697,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

