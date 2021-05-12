State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after acquiring an additional 879,615 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

