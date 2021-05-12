State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $16,972,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

