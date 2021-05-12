State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Huntsman worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

