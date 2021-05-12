State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.50 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $90.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

