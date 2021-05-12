State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,783 shares of company stock valued at $35,809,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

