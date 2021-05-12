State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of SL Green Realty worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NYSE:SLG opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.