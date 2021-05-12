State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE:HAE opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.