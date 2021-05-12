State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.67 Million Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.