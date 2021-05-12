State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

