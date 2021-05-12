State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.70 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310 over the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

